Police tasered a knife-wielding burglar who chased a woman in her home on video.

A stunning video shows the moment a burglar was tasered by police after pointing a knife at a woman in her home. The burglar was sentenced to eight and a half years in jail.

After threatening people inside two homes and on the street outside, Kent Police detained Jacek Gralak.

The Gravesend resident, 25, admitted to two counts of aggravated burglary, real bodily injury, and possessing a bladed article.

Police can be seen tasering Gralak, who is armed with a knife, before apprehending him in the footage.

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve 2020, when a resident of Wrotham Road returned from depositing trash in his skip to find Gralak in his living room.

Before exiting the scene, Gralak shoved the man and lunged at him with a knife several times but failed to make contact with the victim.

Gralak had approached the Essex Road intersection when he pulled a knife on a separate man and kicked him to the ground before fleeing when members of the public intervened.

Gralak then forced his way inside an adjacent home, when the taser was used, according to police body camera evidence.

Gralak had previously attacked and kicked a guy inside the Essex Road residence before threatening him with a knife.

Kent Police officers came to discover a lady rushing from the kitchen after the guy withdrew into the conservatory for safety. She had attempted to close the door to keep Gralak on the other side, but she had failed.

Officers positioned themselves between the woman and Gralak before using a taser to subdue him and prevent him from harming anyone else.

Gralak was escorted to a local hospital for a precautionary examination, where he elbowed a police officer who had stopped him from peeing against a wall.

“Gralak inflicted a significant amount of terror on people he indiscriminately targeted,” Detective Constable Helen Cole said.

"His behavior was highly violent and irrational, and it has, unsurprisingly, had a significant impact on the."

