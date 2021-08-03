Police targeted a drug dealer from County Lines for a £1.4 million scheme.

Police are looking for a Liverpool man who was imprisoned for his role in a County Lines drug gang operation.

Last year, Reece Navarro was sentenced to two years and eleven months in prison for his role in a County Lines drug distribution conspiracy in the Grimsby region.

Navarro, 22, has been recalled to prison after failing to comply with his license conditions, according to police.

Navarro, a Huyton resident, was arrested in 2017 when he was caught driving a car with fake license plates.

Scott Hendry and his brother, Josh Hendry, as well as their mother, Leslie Aytoun, from Merseyside, were in charge of the operation.

The gang allegedly sent cocaine worth £1.4 million from Merseyside to Grimsby, according to Sheffield Crown Court.

Navarro became involved, according to Ayesha Smart, after being hooked to cocaine at the age of 17 and amassing a big debt.

Navarro is now wanted on a license, according to the police.

“Please share and help us find Liverpool guy Reece Navarro, who is sought on a recall to prison,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“Navarro, 22, has been recalled to prison after failing to comply with his license restrictions.

“Navarro is characterized as a Caucasian man with blue eyes and ginger hair, standing roughly 5 feet 5 inches tall.

“He has a Liverpool twang to his voice.

“He is from the L36 region, but he has connections to both Liverpool and Winsford.”

“Please contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you see him or have any information.”