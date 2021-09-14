Police tactics while entering people’s homes are limited by the Justice Department.

The Justice Department stated on Tuesday that police officers will be prohibited from using chokeholds on detainees and from entering people’s homes without knocking.

The government’s new policy prohibits federal law enforcement from employing chokeholds unless fatal force is allowed, and no-knock warrants will only be issued if approved by top department officials after a request is made.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, “Building trust and confidence between law enforcement and the population we serve is vital to our purpose at the Justice Department.”

“Today’s restrictions on the use of ‘chokeholds,’ ‘carotid restraints,’ and ‘no-knock’ warrants, combined with the Department of Justice’s recent expansion of body-worn cameras to federal agents,’ are among the important steps the department is taking to improve law enforcement safety and accountability.”

Following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, there has been growing demand for systemic police reform. This government move on limiting police methods comes after a year of increased pressure for systemic police reform.

“In the aftermath of a number of recent tragedies, law enforcement around the country is reexamining how it communicates with individuals who come into touch with the criminal justice system,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco wrote in a memo issued Tuesday.

“I am directing the Department’s law enforcement components to revise their policies to explicitly prohibit the use of chokeholds and the carotid restraint technique unless lethal force is authorized, and to limit the circumstances in which agents may seek to enter a residence pursuant to a warrant without complying with the ‘knock and announce’ rule,” the memo continued.

According to CNN, federal law enforcement agencies and task force leaders have been instructed to tell officers of the policy change and include it in training.