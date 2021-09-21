Police suspect the victim’s boyfriend after a teen discovers her dead mother with a rubber band around her neck.

A 14-year-old New York girl discovered her mother dead with a rubber band around her neck inside their home. The teen’s mother may have been strangled by her boyfriend, according to the authorities.

The teen girl discovered 35-year-old Belkis Lopez dead inside her Bronx bedroom on Monday about 8 a.m. According to the New York Daily News, after discovering her mother, the youngster called relatives, who then raced to the house.

Police were rushed to the scene after a 911 call was placed. It’s unclear whether the call was made by the daughter or someone else. Lopez was pronounced deceased by EMS when they got on the site.

The formal cause of death has yet to be determined, but police are considering the victim’s death as a suspected homicide.

The victim’s on-again, off-again partner was last seen by the victim’s daughter at their house at 1 a.m. when the victim was still alive, according to the New York Post.

On Sept. 17, the boyfriend banged on Lopez’s door and shouted outrageous charges against her, according to neighbors.

“He came to my home and asked to use my phone. According to the New York Daily News, the victim’s neighbor Rachel McKelvie reported, “He was crying.”

“He portrayed her as the aggressor. He claimed she was accusing him of sexually assaulting both of their daughters. McKelvie quoted him as saying, “She doesn’t like black people or Spanish people.” He went on to say that Lopez’s lover told him Lopez “used voodoo” and “killed people.”

“He came to my door and asked if I could put things on hold for him. Jose Munoz, the victim’s other neighbor, confirmed that it was a laptop. “He refused to disclose why. He was giddy with anticipation. He had an odd expression on his face. He said, “I gave the officers the laptop.”

Lopez’s lover, according to neighbors, is named Danny.

Two other children, ages 3 and 5, were inside the residence at the time of Lopez’s death but were unharmed, according to authorities.

Lopez had previously filed a domestic incident complaint against the boyfriend for harassment in April 2017. He threatened her, she said, and allegedly said, “If I can’t have you, no one will.”