Police suspect foul play after a missing Massachusetts woman’s body was discovered in the marsh by her family.

A Massachusetts woman’s body was discovered in a marsh by her relatives just days after she was reported missing.

Sherell Pringle, 40, last spoke to her family on Saturday, when she went out with a man she was dating. When Pringle did not return home that night, her son reported her missing.

Pringle’s body was discovered at the Rumney Marsh Reservation by her family on Tuesday. The Essex District Attorney’s Office confirmed the discovery and stated that foul play in her death is suspected.

Pringle’s son, Jahmani Larionne, told WCVB, “Everything goes back to (this): he was the last person with her.” “If you’re the last person to see someone who’s gone missing, you should be the first to help, the first to call the cops, the first to do anything, but this guy doesn’t want to talk to anyone. That right there is a sign.” The man said he dropped Pringle off at her house early Sunday morning, according to the family. However, Larionne claimed that he was at the residence at the time the man claims he dropped her off and did not see Pringle.

Pringle’s phone was discovered in a sewer by her relatives on Sunday. They tracked her down to a marshy location early Tuesday morning. They initially discovered her purse in the swamp. Her body was later discovered several feet away from the crime scene. Her family member rushed to a nearby shop after discovering the body and told them to call 911.

“Everything was done by us. Do you believe the cops found her? We’ve located her!” NBC10 quoted Larionne as saying. Pringle’s family is furious that they discovered the dead before the cops and believes that not enough was done to locate her.

Pearl Garner, Pringle’s mother, told WBZ-TV, “It’s been absolute agony.” “That’s my child; I’m a mother. My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. I have no idea what’s going on. I believe that the cops should be doing a lot more.” When they go out with someone, a heartbroken Larionne advises them to check in with their parents.