Police suspect domestic violence as a man is arrested for allegedly burning his sister alive.

A 31-year-old Australian man has been charged with murdering his sister by burning her alive after she suffered a serious head injury.

Around 1:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday, officers from the Murray River Police District responded to a property on Dick Street in Deniliquin, New South Wales. The 42-year-old woman was discovered in the front yard of the house by arriving authorities. The woman was given first assistance by the emergency crew, but she died on the spot. A cop’s hands were also burned while attempting to put out a fire, according to 9 News.

According to the authorities, the woman suffered a serious head injury before her brother lit her on fire. Several calls from stunned witnesses were received by police, according to police.

According to Murray River Police District Commander Paul Smith, the victim’s 31-year-old brother, Jason Patterson, who was present at the murder scene, was arrested and transported to Deniliquin Police Station.

According to ABC News, “it will be argued that the victim and criminal are known to each other and are in fact siblings.” He described the situation as “awful for the family and atrocious for the friends concerned.”

Patterson is facing a murder charge. He is being held by the police and has been denied bail. Police have stated that they are not looking for “any additional persons of interest” and that the incident is believed to be related to domestic abuse. The accused will appear in court on February 8, 2022.

The incident has startled the town, according to Edward River Council Mayor Norm Brennan. “What transpired astounded a lot of people… Deniliquin has a population of roughly 7,500 people and is a highly tight-knit community… Many individuals were taken aback by what happened, especially given the circumstances “ABC News reported on what he stated.

Smith told the publication that “a number of local residents, Deniliquin being a tiny town, are very distressed in witnessing this occurrence.”

The event is currently being investigated by the police.

Last week, an Ohio man was arrested for allegedly killing his adoptive mother in a similar incident. In front of his 6-year-old nephew, the suspect decapitated the victim and set fire to the house. The “holy-spirit” commanded him to kill the woman because she was the “demon,” he told the cops.