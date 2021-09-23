Police surround a Haitian migrant camp in Mexico, prompting some to flee to the United States.

Security officers and a helicopter overhead awoke thousands of Haitian migrants in an expanding camp in Mexico on Thursday, sending many fleeing into the Rio Grande River, according to the Associated Press.

The number of people at a Texas camp has been reduced to 3,671, according to Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens. According to Owens, the county’s highest elected official, the decline came after authorities spent the previous day forcing migrants out of the camp.

State police surrounded the other encampment across the river in a park in Ciudad Acua, Mexico, with trucks spaced every 30 feet between tents and the water’s edge. Rather than risk a run-in with U.S. Border Patrol, dozens of families chose to cross the river where there was only one municipal police car. Border Patrol is a law enforcement agency in the United States that

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Even as the US repatriation of Haitians to their unstable homeland sparked backlash for President Joe Biden’s administration, the US and Mexico appeared willing to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian problem at the border.

Daniel Foote, the Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, has filed a letter of resignation criticizing the “inhumane” mass expulsions of Haitian migrants, according to US officials.

The park’s entrance was shut, and National Guard troops and immigration inspectors were outside, along with three buses. A helicopter swooped down from the sky.

As migrants sought to figure out what to do, the camp’s customary early morning hum died away.

Guileme Paterson, a Haitian 36-year-old, appeared bewildered. Before crossing the Rio Grande with her husband and four children, she commented, “It’s a terrible moment.”

The effort by Mexican police looked to be aimed at driving the migrants back across the river into Texas. The migrants were herded back to the crossing site they had been using all week by a fence and a line of state police vehicles.

The buses that had been waiting for a long time were now empty. The majority of the migrants in the camp remained.

“Bad, bad, bad, things are going badly,” Michou Petion said as she walked toward the river with her 2-year-old son in her arms. Her husband slung several pairs of sneakers around his neck and carried suitcases full of their possessions.

“The United States is deporting a lot of people to Haiti. I’m not sure if I’ll be able to enter now. This is a condensed version of the information.