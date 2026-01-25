Police Stop 148mph Driver in High-Speed Chase on M74

A 20-year-old driver was stopped by police after being clocked at an astonishing 148mph on the M74 motorway near Glasgow. The high-speed chase took place between Larkhall and Raith, where the driver was allegedly observed speeding at the dangerously high rate.

Driver Detained After Reaching Dangerous Speeds

The chase, which occurred during the afternoon, saw police rapidly respond to the speeding vehicle, eventually bringing it to a halt after the motorist was identified and stopped. The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, faces serious charges for the reckless driving incident, which could have led to catastrophic consequences for other road users.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the event, with questions raised about how the driver reached such a high speed on the busy motorway. No injuries have been reported, but the incident has sparked concerns about road safety and the risks of speeding in high-traffic areas.