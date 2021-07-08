Police shot and killed four suspected assassins of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

According to the country’s police chief, four accused assassins of Haitian President Jovenel Moise were shot dead by police in an apparent hostage scenario.

During the operation, two more suspects were apprehended, according to police chief Leon Charles, who also stated that three cops who had been taken hostage had been released.

Mr Moise’s assassination early Wednesday, along with his wife’s wounded, was certain to add to the upheaval in the unstable Caribbean country, which was already afflicted by gang violence, skyrocketing inflation, and opposition supporters accusing Mr Moise of increasing authoritarianism.

Security, according to Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, is under control of the police and troops.

Mr Moise was slain at his residence, according to Mr Joseph, after “a carefully orchestrated attack by a highly trained and heavily equipped squad.”

Martine Moise, his wife, was hurt in the incident and is still in the hospital.

Mr Joseph stated, “Haiti has lost a true statesman.”

“We will ensure that those guilty for this horrible crime are brought to justice as soon as possible.”

Mr Moise took office in February 2017, promising to modernize institutions, combat corruption, and attract more investments and jobs to the poorest country in the Western hemisphere.

His administration, however, was dogged from the start by enormous protests, and critics accused him of becoming increasingly autocratic.

After Parliament was dissolved and politicians failed to organize legislative elections, Mr Moise ruled by decree for more than a year.

He was heavily chastised for signing decrees that curtailed the authority of a court that oversees government contracts and another that established an intelligence organization that reports only to the president.

In recent months, the country’s political and economic turmoil has worsened, with frequent protests paralyzing the country’s population of more than 11 million people.

In addition, gangs in the capital, Port-au-Prince, have grown increasingly powerful, displacing over 14,700 people in the last month alone as gangs set fire to and ransack homes.

A journalist and a well-known political activist were among the 15 individuals slain in a shooting spree in the capital on June 29.

Officials blamed a gang of rogue cops, but they haven’t presented any proof.

Mr. Moise leaves behind a wife and three children.