Police shot and killed a man who was unarmed and holding a cellphone in a McDonald’s.

According to Vermont State Police, a police officer fatally shot a guy who he thought was armed but was merely holding a cellphone.

On August 25, Rutland City Police Corporal Christopher Rose shot Jonathan Daniel Mansilla in a McDonald’s washroom while attempting to capture him after a police chase.

According to Seven Days, Rose informed investigators that he spotted an object “he considered to be an unknown weapon” before shooting his revolver and wounding Mansilla in the chest. Mansilla, 33, of Coral Gables, Florida, died of gunshot wounds to the chest, according to an autopsy.

Mansilla had held his phone up during the dispute, but there was “no verbal communication” from him before he charged at Rose in the bathroom, according to Vermont State Police Capt. Scott Dunlap.

The revelation is the first time police have divulged the facts of the incident, including whether or not Mansilla was armed, following interviews and witness accounts.

According to police, there had been a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot on North Main Street in Rutland prior to the shooting, and Mansilla’s vehicle had fled the scene.

Officers observed the vehicle in many locations, and Masilla was pursued until he collided with a delivery truck at the intersection of Allen Street and Route 7. He dashed into the nearest McDonald’s and into the men’s room.

Rose entered shortly after and spotted Mansilla’s lower extremities under the opening at the bottom of a stall, according to a statement released by Vermont State Police on Thursday.

“After that, Mansilla exited the stall and dashed toward Rose. According to the officer, he saw an object in Mansilla’s hand that he thought was an unknown weapon of some kind.”

Rose used his department-issued handgun to fire three shots, striking Mansilla twice in the chest.

An investigation is now underway.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office will be notified of the findings. They’ll look at Rose’s use of lethal force.

Rose is represented by the New England Police Benevolent Association, which has been approached for comment by this website.

