Police seized six e-scooters in a blitz, making two arrests and threatening further penalties.

In a crackdown on electric scooters, police have seized six e-scooters and arrested two people.

Other prosecutions are expected to follow, according to Merpol Liverpool City Centre officers who tweeted at 10.33 p.m. today (Thursday).

“Officers from Edge Lane’s A Block Response Team have seized six e-scooters in the City Centre following an evening of action targeting e-scooter abuse and driving offences,” they added.

“Two arrests for disqualification and drug driving, with several further prosecutions for driving and drug offenses to follow.”

E-scooters are not prohibited in the United Kingdom, and you can lawfully buy, sell, and own one. However, unless it is hired as part of a recognized government-backed trial scheme, it is illegal to operate an e-scooter in public – on pavements, footpaths, cycle lanes, and in pedestrianized zones.

It is legal to ride an e-scooter on private property, but they are categorised in such a way that they are subject to the same regulations that apply to cars and other motor vehicles when used in public.