Police seize a quad bike and a suspected stolen beach buggy.

On Friday night (October 15), officers from Merseyside Police’s Roads Policing Unit made an intriguing discovery after patrols noticed two tiny automobiles being put onto a trailer.

The individuals present were unable to prove ownership of the vehicles in question (a beach buggy and a quad bike, as shown below) and refused to provide any information to the authorities, thus they were taken.

They were stolen from the L5 postcode area, according to officers.

People are urged to contact 999 in an emergency or the 101 non-emergency number if they are not in an emergency. Merseyside Police can also be contacted through their website, which can be found here.