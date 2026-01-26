Police Seek Hero Witness Who Protected Women on Camden High Street

Police are urging a heroic bystander who intervened to protect three women from an intoxicated man on Camden High Street to come forward. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, January 14, at approximately 8 a.m., involved an attempted robbery and sexual assault on the women.

Brave Intervention to Protect Women

The witness, described as a white man with a short brown beard and of average build, saw the women being harassed by a man who was reportedly intoxicated. Without hesitation, the man placed himself between the women and the assailant, ensuring their safety, even as the situation grew tense.

Metropolitan Police have revealed that the witness’s actions were discovered only after they reviewed CCTV footage. His selfless intervention may prove crucial in advancing their investigation. The man was wearing a light cream jacket, dark trousers, brown shoes, and a distinctive red beanie with a yellow logo at the time of the incident. He was also carrying a green rucksack.

Sergeant Max Pennington praised the witness, noting, “He could have walked away, but instead, he repeatedly placed himself between the man and the women. His actions were not just about stopping to help – he remained until he knew the women were safe.”

The Metropolitan Police have called the man a key potential witness who may have important information to aid their investigation. They are now urging the witness to step forward or for anyone who knows his identity to contact them. Anyone with relevant information can reach the police on 101, quoting reference number 01/7057429/26.

Authorities are also asking anyone who was in or near Camden High Street at the time of the incident to come forward if they witnessed anything suspicious.