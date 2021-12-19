Police searched a wooded area after’shots were fired.’

Today, police were observed combing a wooded area in Wavertree after receiving allegations of gunshots.

Officers conducting a search on Wellington Road discovered a pistol near Wavertree Sports Park around 11.30 a.m. on Sunday.

It came after reports on Friday, December 17 that a gun had been fired on Wellington Road.

On Sunday, a weapon was found for forensic analysis, and investigations are underway.

On Friday, a man and two women were arrested on suspicion of having a section one handgun.

The women have been released on bail, while the male suspect, Saeed Ahmed, has been charged, according to Merseyside Police.

The 39-year-old from Wavertree’s Wellington Road was charged with having a firearm with the intent to endanger life.

He was remanded in detention and will appear in Magistrates Court in the morning tomorrow.

“Thanks to the attentiveness of our officers investigating this incident, we have seized a dangerous weapon that might have caused significant injuries or worse in this neighborhood,” Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said.

“We were able to find the weapon thanks to valuable information from the community.” I’d want to express my gratitude to the public and ask that they continue to act as our eyes and ears in this inquiry, reporting any information they have to police.” “Every weapon we discover means there are fewer weapons on the streets that may be used to terrorize, intimidate, or harm people.” Please contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 if you have any information concerning the usage or storage of weapons.