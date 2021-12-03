Police say they have identified a 17-year-old as the murder victim in a 41-year-old case and that the investigation is ongoing.

According to The Associated Press, police in Henderson, Nevada, identified a 1980 murder victim as 17-year-old Tammy Terrell, who went missing on September 28, 1980.

Terrell’s body had been referred to as “Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” in investigations for the past 41 years, after the desert area where she was discovered.

Terrell was last seen at a restaurant with a white man and woman after being left off at the state fair in Roswell, New Mexico, according to Henderson police Captain Jonathan Boucher.

Her body was discovered naked, stabbed, and with traces of blunt force trauma to her skull a week later, on Oct. 5.

Following her recent identification, Boucher described the case as a live murder investigation, adding that the police are “barely halfway there.”

According to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, “Now the pursuit of Tammy’s killer or killers begins.” “We’re asking for the public’s cooperation in apprehending Tammy’s killers.” At the time, fingerprints and dental information were placed into national databases, but Terrell’s identification was made possible by the advancement of DNA testing. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children made a computerized rendering of her before her death in 2015, which featured a tattoo of the letter S on her right arm and a birthmark on her back.

In 2016, DNA samples collected from her body were tested again, and a match to two of her sisters was discovered. The women were contacted by the police, who provided their DNA to validate the results of the original testing.

The women were relieved to learn what had happened to their sister, according to police, and they urged anyone with information to contact Henderson Police.

Terrell died of blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner, and her death was deemed a homicide.

She was reportedly stabbed and battered to death, maybe with a hammer, according to reports. She suffered multiple head wounds, as well as puncture or stab wounds on her back. One of her teeth had been knocked out, according to her.

Boucher thanked the case’s original investigator, Henderson police Detective John Williams, with continuing to investigate on it after he retired in 2006.

