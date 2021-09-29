Police say the teen who killed his newborn son was enraged at his mother for keeping the child.

After becoming concerned about paying child support, an adolescent father in Texas was charged with the murder of his newborn son, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, September 28, Caleb Blake Brown, 17, of Carrollton, was arrested and charged with the killing of his infant son.

Emerson Ziesmer died in August at the age of three weeks after suffering damage to his body.

Ziesmer was pronounced deceased at a hospital, according to a statement posted on the Carrollton Police Department’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Brown and the infant’s mother, also 17 years old, brought their three-week-old son to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano’s emergency room on August 9, 2021, when the mother realized the baby had become pale and had substantial bruising around his abdomen,” it said.

“The baby was sent to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, where he was declared dead. Emerson Ziesmer had many dislocated ribs and a lacerated liver when he was 24 days old, according to an autopsy.

During their inquiry, detectives discovered evidence that Brown was “angry with the child’s mother for keeping the infant.”

He was also “worried about having to pay child support,” they discovered.

“According to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest warrant, Brown stated that on the afternoon of August 9, while alone with the infant, he squeezed and repeatedly flung him in the air, eventually hitting the ceiling fan,” the statement read.

Brown is being held at the Denton County Jail, where he has yet to be assigned a bond.

The Carrollton Police Department has been contacted for comment by this website.

Earlier last month, a mother was charged with murdering the newborn child she claimed she had miscarried.

After a nearly year-long investigation, Andee Wright, 30, of Tonawanda, New York, was charged with the alleged killing on October 5, 2020.

She was charged with two charges of second-degree murder earlier this month.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying, “She is suspected of hitting the baby at least twice, which cracked the infant’s skull and caused his death,” according to the news release.

“There was a claim that a baby was found dead in a,” District Attorney John J. Flynn stated during a press conference. This is a condensed version of the information.