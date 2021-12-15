Police say the suspect said he was going back to jail before shooting a Phoenix cop multiple times.

Kolareh, Essa Eugene Williams, 22, shot 22-year-old Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan multiple times in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday morning, according to a prosecutor. The suspect was heard on body camera footage saying he was going back to jail before he started shooting, according to the prosecutor.

At a court hearing for Williams on Tuesday night, prosecutor John Schneider showed video of the event. Williams may be heard on the phone with someone before Moldovan approaches him, according to the police probable-cause statement.

“Before the crimes, he was caught on body camera mentioning something about going back to jail. He shot at police a short time later, likely to avoid being apprehended “Schneider stated.

When Moldovan approached Williams, he inquired whether he had any weapons, which he denied, but then “pulled a handgun from his waist area, raised it at the officer, and shot multiple times,” according to the statement.

After the first bullets, Moldovan went to the ground, but Williams “continued to shoot the officer even after the officer was on the ground,” according to Schneider.

Moldovan is still in “very critical” condition at a nearby hospital, according to an email from the police department.

Williams dropped his gun after Moldovan was shot again and tried unsuccessfully to grab the motionless officer’s handgun from his holster, then battled with a second officer before being detained with the assistance of a third officer, according to the statement.

Officers were looking for the driver of one of several cars that were allegedly driving erratically nearby when the incident began.

According to a police probable-cause statement released on Wednesday, the officer was shot up to eight times, including once in the head.

According to a police statement and court records, Williams is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Williams has been ordered detained in custody due to a lack of a $3 million cash bond.

Williams’ defense attorney did not appear at the hearing, and there was no one listed in the court records who could speak on his behalf.

According to the probable-cause statement, Williams has nine prior felony convictions, including armed robbery, severe assault, and endangerment. According to Arizona correctional department records, Williams was sentenced to numerous jail terms in 2017 and freed in 2020.

This article was written with the help of the Associated Press. This is a condensed version of the information.