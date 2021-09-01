Police say Grandpa brutally beats his grandson to death with a hammer because he stole money.

According to court documents, a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged with bludgeoning to death his 12-year-old grandson after reportedly discovering money missing from his wallet.

Andrez Martina, 53, allegedly beat his grandson, Andre Smith II, with a mallet, a sledgehammer, two belts, a coat rack, and a cane in his Milwaukee home over the course of 60 to 90 minutes, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing a criminal complaint.

The grandfather had agreed to host Smith and his 8-year-old brother on Saturday night, but when he awoke in the middle of the night, he began attacking both boys because he thought money was missing from his wallet.

According to a Fox 6 story, Smith was rushed to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, where physicians pronounced him dead on Sunday morning.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the kid sustained a significant skull fracture as a result of repeated blunt force head injuries.

Martina was eventually charged with first-degree intentional homicide, repeated acts of physical abuse resulting in death, neglecting a child, repeated acts of physical abuse resulting in grave bodily harm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted of all counts, he might spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Martina told police he lost control while assaulting Smith and that he “will have to deal with this (expletive) for the rest of my life.”

According to the complaint, the grandpa told officers on Monday that he returned to Milwaukee from Indiana in May and “wanted to reconnect with his grandchildren.” He did find, though, that Smith supposedly “had a shoplifting problem.”

Martina reported warning his grandchildren in the past, “If you lie, if you mess up in school, if you steal, I’m going to kill you.”

According to court records, Martina told police he awoke at 3 a.m. Sunday and “noticed his wallet was open and money was missing.” After that, he allegedly confronted his older grandson about the money, beating him repeatedly and demanding the money.

According to the paper, Smith then rushed into a restroom and locked himself inside to protect himself, but Martina picked the lock open and “lost it” on the youngster. Martina was able to catch him and drag him back after the 12-year-old attempted to flee by rushing out of the house.

"I don't know what else to do," the granddad claimed.