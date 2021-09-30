Police say dogs mauled a home intruder to death.

According to reports, a home invader was mauled to death by two dogs inside a Georgia home before being discovered by the owner.

According to the Newnan Times-Herald, Coweta County investigators were notified when a man’s body was discovered at a home on Walt Sanders Road about 10:30 a.m. local time last Friday.

When the homeowner arrived home, he discovered the man’s body on his front porch, according to the station.

Officers from Coweta County investigated subsequently with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

According to the outlet, the intruder was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs, according to the GBI medical examiner.

Alex Abraha, 21, was eventually recognized as the victim by the authorities.

Toby Nix of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told The Newnan Times-Herald that there was proof that Abraha had entered the house.

Abraha was attacked by the homeowner’s dogs once inside and sustained major injuries, causing him to flee. However, he succumbed to his injuries and died on the porch, according to investigators.

The investigation is being assisted by the GBI, and the canines have been passed over to animal control.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have been approached for comment.

Dogs have mauled and even killed individuals in the United States on several occasions.

An 85-year-old woman died in a Hawaii park earlier this month after being mauled by multiple dogs.

After being attacked on Saturday, August 14, Dolores Teresa Oskins of Keaau was pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center.

Officers say two dogs attacked Oskins while she was looking for her lost dog, and she suffered many puncture wounds and lacerations to her neck and arms as a result.

After being left alone in the New York family’s house with his brothers, a family dog attacked a toddler to death in August.

After suffering bite wounds to his neck and shoulder, the 19-month-old was found “heavily bleeding” by the New York Police Department.

Personnel from the Emergency Service Unit arrived on the scene and took charge of the dog, which was later taken to Animal Care and Control.

On Tuesday evening, the toddler’s father left him with his brothers, ages 9 and 11, in the family’s ground-floor apartment while he went to work, according to the New York Times. This is a condensed version of the information.