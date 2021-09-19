Police say Brian Laundrie might be in the Florida swamps for months.

As separate hunts for him and Gabby Petito, his fiancée, who went missing on their YouTubed campervan vacation, authorities have speculated that skilled outdoorsmen like Brian Laundrie could be out in Florida swampland “for months.”

Officers will resume their search for Laundrie in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve near North Port before dawn on Sunday. Meanwhile, the FBI continues its search for Petito in a mountainous national park in Wyoming, thousands of miles away.

Petito’s family reported Laundrie, 23, missing after she returned to their shared North Port house alone on September 1. He is a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, but police say he is not wanted for any crimes.

Laundrie was last seen on Tuesday, telling family he was going on a trip. He has refused to speak with detectives.

Laundrie “is not missing; he is hiding,” according to Petito’s relatives.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, the hunt for Laundrie was called off.

North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor had indicated earlier that day that the search for Laundrie may take “a long time.”

“I’m not sure how often he’d come out here and do day walks or whatever, but you could be out here for months if you wanted,” Taylor explained.

“Were we attempting to keep an eye on him and see where he was so that we could contact him if we needed to?” Yes. But we were concentrating our efforts on locating Gabby.”

The search for Laundrie has enlisted the help of more than 50 local police officers, FBI agents, and personnel of other law enforcement agencies.

Drones, all-terrain vehicles, and search dogs are being used by authorities, who are utilizing Laundrie’s clothing to establish a smell.

“It’s muddy, it’s rainy, there are a few unpaved dirt roads out there basically running along the power lines, you know it’s a location where people hike, there are mountain biking trails out there,” he said of the Carlton Reserve area.

The police are afraid. Laundry may be a threat to himself or others. It’s unclear whether he’s armed or not.

Due to the darkness, our search for the Carlton has been called off this evening. Nothing was discovered. The effort will resume on Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/l7L8B9hHrM

