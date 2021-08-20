Police say an inmate used a stimulus check to hire a hitman to murder his ex-girlfriend.

While in jail for stalking the same woman, a 28-year-old guy in Salt Lake City, Utah, attempted to use his stimulus check to hire a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

According to KSL 5, Lorenzo Gutierrez was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation to commit murder, a first-degree felony, in the 3rd District Court on Wednesday.

Gutierrez offered another convict drugs, heroin, and $10,000 in exchange for killing his ex-girlfriend and her new partner while detained at the Salt Lake County Jail. According to the criminal paperwork, he also requested images of the conduct from his inmate.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office allegedly placed a recording device in Gutierrez’s cell and captured him talking to his cellmate about wanting to “smoke” and “stomp out” the nameless woman and others.

According to the records, Gutierrez “wanted things done while he was in jail so that he wouldn’t be a suspect.”

According to reports, investigators employed a confidential informant to provide Gutierrez with the name of a fictional person eager to carry out his request. The informant drafted a letter to the hypothetical hitman, who was actually an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, at Gutierrez’s request.

According to the records, Gutierrez had called the undercover agent from prison multiple times and discussed plots to assassinate his former girlfriend. As a down payment, he allegedly provided the agency a car title. He offered his government-issued stimulus money as another down payment in June 2020.

Gutierrez asked the hitman to coordinate the plot with his friend after the mother of his kid presented him with custody papers in late June, stating, “He was not happy about it,” according to court documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Gutierrez apparently began finalizing his plan after being transferred to Utah State Prison by writing a letter to a friend outlining what needed to be done, but it was unclear whether the message included murder preparations. He is also accused of attempting to make payment through a buddy.

According to official documents, Gutierrez has been convicted twice of stalking the woman, who got a permanent stalking order against him in March 2020.