Police say an inmate slapped his roommate for farting “too much” and not flushing the toilet.

According to police documents, a 33-year-old Florida inmate charged with beating his cellmate claimed authorities the victim “farts too much” and doesn’t flush their communal toilet after using it.

According to The Smoking Gun, Christopher Callen is accused of repeatedly punching 57-year-old Amado Dominguez-Quevedo inside their cell at the Monroe County Detention Center in Key West on Thursday night.

During an interrogation at a hospital emergency room, Dominguez-Quevedo told investigators that he was cleaning their cell’s toilet that night when Callen grabbed him by the shirt. According to police, Callen then repeatedly hit Dominguez-Quevedo in the face and ribs while calling him a “motherf——r.”

According to the arrest report, Dominguez-Quevedo told authorities he “had no idea why he was being attacked out of the blue and that it seemed random.”

According to authorities, the victim suffered two lost teeth, a broken rib, and “swollen and bruised lips and left orbital socket” as a result of the incident. Dominguez-Quevedo was brought to the Lower Keys Medical Center and later gave police a written sworn statement.

According to the arrest report, authorities questioned Callen, who had red knuckles and hands, about the incident, but he “made multiple illogical claims that did not correlate with the incident” and “only made three remarks of importance.”

“[Callen] reported that his cellmate, [Dominguez-Quevedo], farts excessively, stinks up the cell, fails to ‘provide a courtesy flush,’ and talks strange languages,” according to police.

Callen, who has been in jail since late September for failing to register as a sex offender with Florida officials after a sex offense conviction in Colorado in 2012, was charged on Sunday with felony aggravated violence by an inmate. On Nov. 19, he will be arraigned.

A judge also barred Callen from contacting Dominguez-Quevedo, who has been held on a $40,000 bond since his February arrest for aggravated violence and indecent exposure.

In September of last year, a man attacked his cellmate with a kettle and repeatedly punched him because of the victim’s snoring.