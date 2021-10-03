Police say an electrician killed three coworkers with a knife and a bat in a “horrific” rampage.

During a violent rampage in Davenport, Florida on Saturday, a 39-year-old electrician allegedly assaulted and stabbed three of his employees, according to authorities.

Shaun Runyon and his supervisor had a disagreement at work on Friday morning, which allegedly culminated with Runyon hitting him and fleeing the scene, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a press conference on Saturday. For the rest of the day, Runyon was nowhere to be seen.

While working in Florida for the supermarket giant Publix, Runyon, his employees, and their families were living in a Davenport, Florida property rented by their employer, J & B Electric Inc., Judd said. The residence housed a total of seven individuals.

He allegedly returned to the house on Saturday morning, armed with a knife and a baseball bat, and attacked his comrades.

Inside the house, he stabbed and beat people, according to Judd.

Runyon is accused of murdering one of his coworkers and allegedly beating another to death while the victim was sleeping in his bed. The second person was discovered on the home’s front porch, according to Judd.

According to the Associated Press, a third victim was also “seriously battered” and died on Sunday.

He is accused of chasing the fourth victim into the street and striking him with the baseball bat, although Judd stated that the victim is “fine.” Another father, his wife, and their 7-year-old kid managed to flee the house safely.

According to Judd, Runyon then allegedly fled the area, and police spent almost two hours looking for him. After showing up to a property near Lake Wells, wearing bloodied clothes and alleging he had been assaulted, he was located two hours later.

He was advised to go to the hospital by the people whose home he appeared at, where he was apprehended by local officials. According to Judd, Runyon confessed to detectives, but the cause of his alleged outburst is yet unknown.

“We have no clue what enraged him so much that he would return more than 24 hours later and attempt to murder each and every one of them,” Judd said, characterizing the crime scene as “horrific.”

“The heinous murderer has been apprehended,” he stated.

According to WFMZ-TV, a Pennsylvania television station, Runyon is from the Nazareth area of Northampton County, Pennsylvania. This is a condensed version of the information.