Police say an electrician killed three coworkers after a workplace argument with his supervisor.

According to investigators in Polk County, Florida, a 39-year-old electrician killed three coworkers after an alleged altercation with his supervisor.

According to the New York Post, Shaun Runyon allegedly clashed with his supervisor at a job site on Friday and attacked his boss before fleeing, according to Polk County investigators.

Runyon worked for a Pennsylvania-based energy firm, but he was in Polk County to assist in the construction of a new grocery store in Davenport. According to authorities, he was residing in a rented property in the Windsor Island neighborhood with several colleagues while they worked in town.

Runyon showed up at the residence where he was sleeping with a baseball bat and a knife Saturday morning, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, following his claimed incident with his supervisor. One individual was beaten to death while sleeping by Runyon.

“What we discovered was that Shaun returned to the area, entered the house with a baseball bat and a knife, and stabbed and beat those inside,” the sheriff said on Saturday.

According to the sheriff, there were seven persons in the house. According to Judd, a second person was discovered dead on a porch. According to officials, a third seriously injured person died later Saturday.

Runyon struck a fourth victim with his bat, although he was expected to recover. According to the sheriff, another man and his wife and 7-year-old kid were unharmed.

Runyon sped away from the crime site. He showed up two hours later at a Lake Wales, Florida, residence with blood on his clothes and claimed he had been raped. The homeowners pushed Runyon to go to the hospital after he discarded his bloodied garments, where he was arrested.

According to Judd, Runyon confessed to the crimes because he knew everyone in the house where the beatings took place. Three counts of first-degree murder have been filed against him.

“We have no idea what enraged him so much that he would return more than 24 hours later and attempt to kill each and every one of them,” Judd told the journalists.

The investigation is still underway.

It wasn’t the first time Runyon had been taken into custody. His criminal background included allegations of strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats, DUI, and other offenses committed outside of the state.