Police say an elderly man was fatally shot in the head while sitting on a Bronx bench.

A 62-year-old man was slain during a robbery attempt on a Bronx, New York bench on Sunday.

According to the New York Daily News, Robert Brown was sitting on a bench in Aqueduct Walk near the intersection of West Fordham Road in Fordham Manor when two males approached him about 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to The New York Post, the couple attempted to rob Brown, and one of the guys opened fire on the University Heights resident at some point during the incident.

Brown was hit by a bullet and rushed to the adjacent St. Barnabas Hospital, despite the fact that he supposedly resided just feet away from the crime site. He was unable to be saved by doctors, and he was subsequently proclaimed dead.

Following the shooting, no arrests were made right away.

Regarding the attempted robbery, a police official said, “It’s unclear if property was removed.”

The two individuals who fled the scene are now being sought by police. Authorities also looked for surveillance footage late Sunday night in the hopes of identifying the culprits.

Brown was characterized as a “lovely guy” who “wasn’t violent” by a 57-year-old neighborhood resident who did not want to be identified.

The man, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, was cited as adding, “It surprised me since I could be next.”

“I’ve never seen anything like what I’m witnessing right now. This sort of thing… more firing. It’s no longer a secure environment “Added the man.

In May, a 58-year-old homeless man was tragically shot in the head while sitting on a park bench in Akron, Ohio, in a similar occurrence.

At around 4:55 p.m. on May 8, police were responding to a shooting at 201 Park Street’s Grace Park when they discovered Randall Proctor lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Proctor was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and died shortly after 5:10 p.m.

Proctor, who was homeless and had resided at the neighboring Haven of Rest Ministries, was sitting on a park bench when he was approached from behind and shot, according to authorities.

Hakim Mitcham, a 25-year-old assailant, eventually confessed to shooting and killing Proctor.

Mitcham was charged with Proctor’s death with murder, aggravated murder, and felonious assault. In June, he entered a not guilty plea to the accusations against him.