Police say an Air Force officer tried to bribe an EMT to give him a vaccination card without a shot.

An Air Force officer allegedly used force and attempted bribery to obtain a COVID-19 immunization card without being vaccinated, according to Tucson, Arizona authorities.

EMT Mariella Carrasco, who was administering immunizations at a Rescue Me Wellness location, welcomed the Air Force officer and handed him his papers to fill out, as is customary.

Carrasco informed local TV station KOLD that “everything was going well.”

The officer, who is stationed at the neighboring Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, allegedly produced a stack of money and glanced at Carrasco as she was getting the vaccination prepared, she said.

“He had not outright offered her money to fill out the papers falsely,” according to the police report, “but he had a wad of hundred dollar bills that he was flipping through in his hands as he asked her to do it.” Carrasco estimates the overall cost to be between $400 and $500.

Carrasco claimed he snatched the syringe from her and “pretended[ed]to administer the vaccine” after she refused “many times” to fill out his card without giving him the shot.

Carrasco told KOLD, “He went around to the backside of his arm, kind of grazed his arm.” “As I got closer, he moved his arm back, and while his arm was back, he fired the liquid down onto the table.”

Carrasco removed the vaccination. When she told a provider at Rescue Me about the incident, the officer followed her and tried to persuade a nurse that he had given himself the vaccine.

The individual was not issued a vaccination card at the time, but he eventually received one.

According to Tucson Police Department Sergeant Gradillas, the event was initially reported as an assault but was later cleared as “disturbing the peace.” There have been no arrests, and the victim has decided not to pursue the case.

“Because no specific activity was mentioned, no papers were exchanged, and Carrasco is not a public official,” police told WLBT News in an email, “the criminal crimes of solicitation, bribery, or forgery did not fulfill the statutory requirements.”

The officer's own investigation has begun at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, according to a statement to KOLD.