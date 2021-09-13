Police say an 83-year-old man shoots his partner at a nursing home before killing himself in a murder-suicide.

Over the weekend, an 83-year-old man came into a Rochester, New York, nursing facility and fatally shot his partner before shooting himself, according to authorities.

Albert Greer visited his lifelong companion, 89-year-old Bernice Dubin, at Wesley Gardens nursing facility on Saturday morning, according to WHEC, citing the Rochester Police Department (RPD). Greer, on the other hand, shot Dubin at the end of the visit before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

The nursing home personnel responded to the room and attempted to save Greer and Dubin’s lives, but they were both pronounced dead at the site.

According to police, no residents or staff members were ever in danger.

According to police, Dubin had been a patient at the hospital for a few weeks and her health was worsening.

According to RPD captain Frank Umbrino, “her partner was having a tough time dealing with her deteriorating condition, and sadly, this was a regrettable step that was taken.”

According to a report on 13 WHAM ABC, the RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the event.

In reaction to the tragedy, Wesley Gardens released a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“We appreciate the Rochester Police Department’s quick response. The statement obtained by WHEC read, “We express our sympathies to their families and loved ones.”

A woman and her husband — both unidentified — were found dead from gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide at a rehabilitation center in Houston, Texas, nearly a month ago.

On Aug. 15, the man was visiting his wife’s room at NeuroRestorative along 9551 Fannin when the facility’s caregivers heard popping noises. The staff went to check on the elderly couple, who were both in their 70s, and found the woman slumped in her wheelchair, with her husband on the floor with a firearm nearby.

When police officers arrived on the scene, both had gunshot wounds and had dead.

The woman had recently suffered a stroke and was being treated at the center for brain and spinal cord disorders and injuries.