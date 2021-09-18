Police say an 8-year-old girl was dragged 300 feet by a car while attempting to stop her mother’s drunk driving.

According to authorities, a California lady was detained after reportedly dragging her 8-year-old daughter and a bystander with her vehicle late Thursday night after the girl tried to stop her from driving while inebriated.

The lady, 44-year-old Erin Garcia, left her mother’s home in Placentia, California, just before midnight on Thursday while allegedly intoxicated, according to a news statement from the Placentia Police Department.

According to authorities, Garcia’s daughter was concerned about her mother driving while inebriated, so she followed her to the vehicle, grabbed the passenger’s handle, and told her mother to pull over.

Garcia then turned to face her daughter before driving away, dragging the child beside the vehicle for roughly 300 feet.

According to authorities, a man who witnessed the incident sought to intervene. Garcia’s mother and dad tried to get her out of the car, but she drove away, dragging a bystander for a “little distance” before driving away from the scene.

Officers arrived at the house and saw Garcia hiding in the backyard behind some shrubs. She apparently kicked at them while they were arresting her.

Both the toddler and the bystander were brought to the hospital with “moderate injuries.” Garcia’s kid had abrasions on her legs and feet, according to authorities.

According to authorities, Garcia was arrested and brought to the Orange County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and battery against a peace officer.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Placentia is a city of roughly 51,000 people in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 28 people die in drunk driving-related crashes in the United States every day (NHTSA).

Alcohol has been shown to impair brain function, such as reasoning, reasoning, and motor coordination. It can cause a deterioration in eyesight, a reduced ability to track objects, trouble directing a car, and a delayed reaction to emergencies, among other things.

“Driving while inebriated is dangerous. Despite this, it continues to occur throughout the United States. If you drive while inebriated, you risk being arrested or worse, being engaged in a traffic accident that results in significant injury or death, according to the NHTSA.

According to Lt. Christopher Anderson, a police spokesperson, there were no updates as of Saturday afternoon.