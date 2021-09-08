Police say an 11-year-old boy survived a family massacre by pretending to be dead after being shot multiple times.

According to investigators, an 11-year-old girl survived a shooting spree that killed four members of her family by pretending to be dead.

Bryan Riley, 33, was charged with four charges of first-degree murder and other offenses after reportedly breaking into a home in Lakeland, Florida, killing four people, injuring a girl, and engaging in a shootout with police in the early hours of Sunday morning. Riley and his victims had never met before.

According to law authorities, as Riley stepped out with his hands up, officers heard calls for aid and raced in to rescue the injured youngster.

After being rescued by authorities, the 11-year-old child was evacuated to Tampa General Hospital and is in stable condition. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters, “She did tell some of her relatives who told us, how did she survive, she said I played dead and I prayed.”

Judd stated, “He went there on a mission to kill all of those great individuals, and he killed all but one.”

The girl’s remaining family later made a statement about her condition, stating she is in stable condition and is alert, able to read and write, and in excellent spirits after undergoing four surgeries.

“She was terrified when everything happened, but all she did was pray and believed everything would be fine,” her family stated in a statement to WTVT-TV. “Thank you for your kind comments, prayers, and best wishes.”

Police responded to a call at the victims’ residence several hours before the killings about a suspicious person who had already left by the time they arrived.

Riley had shown up at the house, according to court papers, claiming that God had sent him there to prevent Amber’s suicide. No one called Amber resided there, according to the caller.

“You know, [s]he made me really upset, so I went home and created an opps plan, and you know what that means, if you build an opps plan, you have to kill everybody,” Judd told reporters afterwards.

Riley is an ex-marine who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Judd, and had "essentially no criminal history" before to the deaths.