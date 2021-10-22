Police say an 11-year-old boy stabbed his mother to death after she murdered his sister over a phone argument.

This week, an 11-year-old boy in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh was arrested for reportedly murdering his own mother in retaliation for the murder of his older sister.

Jameer, the youngster, is accused of fatally stabbing his mother Sheik Khurshida on Nakash Street in Kadapa on Wednesday night, according to The Times of India.

After a violent altercation with her 14-year-old daughter Alima in which the mother admonished the kid for being hooked to her phone, Khurshida allegedly strangled Alima to death. According to the account, this enraged Jameer, prompting him to murder his mother.

Later, police arrived on the site and sent the two dead to the government general hospital for autopsy.

Jameer was apprehended by police and a complaint was filed against him, but it was unclear what accusations he was facing.

A similar occurrence occurred in Madhya Pradesh, India, in late August, when a 25-year-old lady allegedly tossed her two daughters into a well before killing herself because her mother-in-law took away her phone.

On Aug. 28, the woman, Rani Yadav, got into a fight with her husband’s mother about the latter’s excessive cellphone usage. Yadav’s mother-in-law is said to have taken her phone, prompting her to flee her home the next day with her two daughters, ages 4 and 10.

Yadav is said to have taken her children to a local well and thrown the two daughters in before hanging herself from a snare in the well.

After noticing the family, a passerby alerted surrounding residents. Yadav’s younger daughter, who had become stuck among the well’s bricks, was rescued.

Yadav and her 10-year-old daughter were pronounced dead by police when they arrived on the site. The incident has prompted an investigation.

In a similar instance in June, a 16-year-old girl in the state of Telangana lit herself on fire after arguing with her mother about her phone usage.

Following a fight with her mother over her excessive phone usage, the nameless youngster left her home on June 19. Her parents filed a missing person report, and police were able to see the youngster leaving her house with what seemed to be a petrol container on CCTV footage.

Later, police reacted to a report of a partially charred body being discovered in a barren location and discovered the body next to a phone that rang, which turned out to be the missing girl’s. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.