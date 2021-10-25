Police say abandoned children spent a year living with their brother’s body.

According to investigators, the skeletal remains of a 9-year-old kid were left with abandoned youngsters in a Texas home for over a year.

According to ABC13, Harris County detectives discovered the horrifying find on Sunday after receiving a phone from a 15-year-old who stated that his brother, 9, had been deceased for a year inside the Houston residence he shared with his two other brothers.

Three boys, ages 15, 10, and 7, were discovered inside the house, according to police, and the teenager and his siblings appeared to have been abandoned.

Officers also discovered skeletal remains that seemed to be those of a small kid, which matched what the youngster had told them.

The remains were said to have been left out in the flat, neither hidden or obscured from the other youngsters.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the following in a tweet the same day: “@HCSOTexas units are at an apartment complex at 3535 Green Crest, near Addicks Clodine & Westpark Tollway, which is heartbreaking.

“Three juveniles were discovered abandoned in an apartment by officers. Inside the apartment, skeletal remains, presumably of another kid, were discovered.” The adolescent also informed emergency officials that their parents had not resided in the flat with them for several months.

The children displayed signs of malnutrition, according to Sheriff Gonzalez, and all three were sent to the hospital for treatment.

The three youngsters have all been taken into custody since then.

According to investigators, the eldest youngster looked to have been caring for his siblings for several months.

Sheriff Gonzalez later stated that the mother of the children and her boyfriend had been located and were being questioned by officers.

He described the events in the apartment as “horrific” and unlike anything he had seen in his many years as a deputy sheriff for Harris County.

“I’ve been in this industry a long time and never saw something like this,” the sheriff told ABC13.

