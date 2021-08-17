Police say a woman was dragged from her car and beaten with a hammer in front of her children.

According to WDTN, a gruesome incident in Ohio led to the arrest of a Youngstown woman who allegedly boasted about her attack on social media.

Jamela Chatman, 27, was arrested in Mahoning County, Ohio, on counts of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to police. The incident began about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday when Chatman cut off a woman who was traveling with her 5-year-old twins, forcing her to pull over and exit the vehicle. Chatman then started punching the driver in the face with her fists and a hammer.

During the assault, another woman in Chatman’s automobile attempted to remove the twins from the other car. Later, she claimed that she was attempting to protect them.

At this moment, it is unknown what motivated Chatman’s attack or what her relationship to the victim was.

She made off with her victim’s keys after the attack. After she uploaded a video on Facebook gloating about the attack and the keys she stole, authorities were able to trace her down to her home. Officers discovered the hammer but not the keys at Chatman’s residence. Another woman who was near the scene posted a video on her Facebook page threatening the victim, which police saw.

The mother’s arms and scalp were sliced many times. Despite this, she turned down medical help on the spot.

Chatman was arrested and put into the Mahoning County Jail, where she appeared in court for the first time on Monday. She was released after posting a $19,000 bond.

Despite the unusual nature of this terrible occurrence in Ohio, it is not the first time a hammer has been used in an assault on the road. On July 27, police in King County, Washington, released video showing a Jeep driver exiting their vehicle and hurling a hammer at another vehicle.

According to reports, the altercation began when the Jeep began honking at the other vehicle as they both approached an off-ramp. Once the other vehicle had come to a complete stop, the Jeep passed by and came to a complete stop, blocking the road while the driver exited and hurled the hammer. A few days later, the driver was arrested on various charges. This is a condensed version of the information.