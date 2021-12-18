Police say a woman shot and killed her husband during an argument at a family gathering.

A 37-year-old Tennessee woman is accused of fatally shooting her husband three months ago during a family house party.

According to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn was formally charged with first-degree murder for allegedly pulling out a revolver and shooting her husband, 41-year-old Kanrell Littlejohn, at a home in Memphis on Sept. 21.

According to the district attorney, the event occurred in the 4800 block of Applestone Cove near Whitehaven at a small family gathering.

According to Weirich, Littlejohn, her husband, and their family members were singing karaoke and drinking when an altercation erupted. It was unclear why the family members were fighting and who was involved.

According to witnesses, Littlejohn then pulled out a revolver and shot her husband in the chest, according to the district attorney.

According to Weirich’s office, the spouse was brought to the hospital after being struck, but he subsequently died from his injuries.

Littlejohn has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

In other news, two people were killed and an Arkansas state police officer was injured during a police chase in Memphis on Thursday, according to local news site The Commercial Appeal, citing the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

TBI said in a statement that Arkansas state police and U.S. Marshal Task Force officers from the Eastern District of Arkansas were seeking at least one person wanted on felony charges in South Carolina on Thursday.

The chase started in west Memphis and ended in Memphis, according to the agency.

During the chase, at least one of the passengers in the vehicle started shooting at officers.

According to TBI, one of the shots hit state trooper Spencer Morris, who returned fire. Morris collided with both occupants of the other vehicle, and both men were pronounced dead at the spot.

Terrance Dogan, 27, and John H. Taylor, 18, were recognized as the two victims that died. It was unclear who fired the shot that killed the state trooper.

According to Capt. Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina, Dogan was wanted for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, pointing and displaying a firearm, burglary, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery.

Taylor, the other individual deceased, had no records with the police department.

The state trooper who was shot was treated and is still being treated at a local hospital. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.