Police say a woman killed by her partner texted her daughter to say goodbye before she died.

According to the Northern Territory’s chief cop, a lady who was burned to death by her partner texted her little daughter to say goodbye in the hours before she died.

According to NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker, the 34-year-old victim was taking safety in a separate room in a house at an Alice Springs town camp when her 36-year-old partner poured accelerant over and under the door and set it on fire last month.

According to Australia’s ABC News, Chalker, who was speaking at an anti-family violence event in Darwin, Northern Territory, said the lady sent her daughter a text message in the hours before she died.

“‘Today your father is going to kill me,’ she wrote in a text message.

Please don’t cry for me, I love you,’ “According to the outlet, the police commissioner said.

During the occasion, Chalker stated that cops needed to “do things significantly better.”

On the night of November 5, emergency personnel were dispatched to a fire at a residence in the Hidden Valley Town Camp, which is located on the outskirts of Alice Springs in central Australia.

With severe burns, the woman was brought to Alice Springs Hospital and died two days later. Her spouse, whose identity was also withheld, died as a result of burn injuries.

Three days before the fire, the woman’s partner was arrested for violating a domestic violence order. Before killing the victim, he was granted bail by the police.

According to ABC News, Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Schumacher said the victim’s death was a “unnecessary tragedy” at the time of the occurrence.

Commissioner Chalker expressed “a sense of failure” about the Northern Territory’s rising incidence of domestic violence.

He said the past year had been the “worst it’s ever been” and that over the last decade, NT police had attended to roughly 10,000 domestic violence occurrences every year.

The 34-year-old lady was the second alleged domestic violence-related homicide victim in Alice Springs this year, and the third in the Northern Territory.

R. Rubuntja, a notable anti-domestic violence campaigner, died in January after Malcolm Abbott, 49, allegedly drove a vehicle at the woman outside the Alice Springs Hospital. Rubuntja was thought to be familiar with Abbott, according to authorities.

Rubuntja died on the spot after suffering severe injuries.