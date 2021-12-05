Police say a woman kidnaps four young children who were walking to school.

A woman in Detroit, Michigan, has been charged with abducting four children as they walked to school.

Stephanie Marie Binder, 37, of Detroit, was arrested for running a red light at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Grand River Avenue and Evergreen Road, according to WSLS.

According to officials, as cops approached the van’s passenger side, they discovered four children in the back seat: an 11-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, and a 5-year-old boy.

According to the prosecutor, officers noticed the youngsters weeping and asked Binder if these were her children. According to the prosecutor, the woman said yes.

“The officers, because of the children’s feelings in the back, inquire if they know this woman, and the kids shake their heads. “Ms. Binder is being held at this time,” the prosecutor was reported as saying by WSLS. “Who knows where these kids would be if the officers hadn’t pulled them over?” Binder allegedly kidnapped the four youngsters on their way to school while driving a stolen vehicle, according to police. She is not linked to the siblings, according to officials.

Binder later confessed to robbing the van. Binder allegedly got the children into her van and drove away with them, telling them she was taking them to school, according to the prosecution.

“When the youngest child got into the van, the oldest boy, who is 11, tried to take his brother back,” the prosecution added. “But Ms. Binder stepped out of the car and pushed them toward her van, telling them to get in.”

Prosecutors claimed Binder admitted she had never met the children previously and had no authority to pick them up.

Since then, the children have been reunited with their families.

According to CBS 62, Binder was brought into custody and charged with four charges of child enticement kidnapping, four counts of unlawful confinement, one count of unlawfully driving away an automobile, and one act of receiving and concealing stolen property – motor vehicle.

Binder was arraigned on Friday and is being held on a cash/surety bail of $5 million. She was told she couldn’t speak to the victims. If she is freed on bond, she will be issued a GPS tether and placed under home arrest.

Binder entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. On Dec. 14, there will be a probable cause conference and a preliminary hearing.