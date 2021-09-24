Police say a woman has been charged with attempted murder after poisoning her toddler.

A lady has been accused with multiple attempts on the life of a toddler.

The unnamed woman was charged earlier this year with the alleged attempted murder of a 2-year-old daughter on Australia’s Central Coast in 2020. She is due back in court on Friday, September 24.

After learning that the unidentified two-year-old had been hospitalized, detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad formed a strike force squad to lead the investigation in September 2020.

According to authorities, the girl was transported to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead twice in August and September 2020, both times for suspected poisoning, where she was successfully treated.

The victim’s mother, according to an unsubstantiated local report.

“Following thorough inquiries, investigators detained a 28-year-old lady at a residence in Umina Beach just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021,” according to a police statement.

“She was escorted to the Gosford Police Station and charged with attempted murder and endangering life with poison.”

The woman was arrested and sent to Gosford Local Court, where she was denied bail and told to return to the same court.

Police in New South Wales (NSW) have acknowledged that “inquiries are ongoing,” but this website knows that no further information will be released because the case is “now before the courts.”

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is made up of detectives who specialize in “investigating issues against children and adults, including sexual assault, major physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect,” according to the NSW police website.

