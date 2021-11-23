Police say a woman found dead in her backyard in Texas was maybe killed by her own dogs.

According to investigators, a woman discovered dead in the backyard of her Texas house was allegedly killed by her own dogs.

After receiving reports of a suspected deceased body on the property, cops went to the woman’s home in the 12400 block of Rockhampton Drive in southwest Houston on Friday. Tiffany Frangione, 48, was discovered dead in the garden with “puncture wounds to her neck,” according to KHOU-TV.

Frangione let her two dogs out in her backyard when they began fighting with the neighbor’s dogs through the fence, according to investigators. When she tried to interfere, her own dogs allegedly attacked her.

Kelia Ballou, a neighbor, told the publication, “This makes me really sad happening to anyone — especially someone in our own neighborhood, that’s much worse.”

According to The Sacramento Bee, the official cause of her death is still unknown as authorities await the autopsy findings.

The dogs suspected of being involved in the attack, an Alaskan husky mix and a Cane Corso mix, both females, were initially turned over to the BARC Animal Shelter in Houston. They were subsequently placed in Frangione’s husband’s care on Friday and slated to be euthanized on Monday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 16 fatal dog attacks occur each year. The International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants has issued a set of guidelines for humans to follow if they come across an aggressive dog, including using citronella spray to keep the dog at distance.

After a pair of pit bulls attacked them in their house in 2016, a Colorado lady was killed and her kid was injured. Susan Shawl, 60, was identified as the victim and was pronounced dead at the scene. Richard Shawl, her 30-year-old son, suffered critical but non-life-threatening injuries. Susan had apparently received a warning eight years before to the fatal attack for her dogs’ violent conduct. According to reports, the warning was prompted by a neighbor’s complaint.