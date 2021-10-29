Police say a woman convinced her husband for years that he had Alzheimer’s in order to steal $600,000.

Police in Connecticut arrested a woman this week for allegedly stealing $600,000 from her husband over the course of two decades, after convincing him that he had Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the New Haven Register, Donna Marino was arrested on counts of first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery on Wednesday in East Haven, Connecticut.

According to the publication, the husband, whose name was not disclosed, and another individual went to the police station in March 2020 to report a scam. According to the New Haven Register, police discovered Marino had reportedly faked “her husband’s signature on his pension checks, social security checks, worker’s compensation settlements, and other legal documents before depositing the monies in a secret bank account without his knowledge.”

Marino allegedly “fraudulently obtained Power of Attorney for her husband by having a friend, who is a Notary Public, sign the legal form when her husband was not present,” according to the newspaper, and filed taxes in her husband’s name, according to East Haven Police Captain Joseph Murgo.

Marino allegedly told Murgo that she “was able to disguise her fraudulent operations throughout the years by convincing her husband that he was suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease,” and that she felt this “would keep him from going to the bank, eventually discovering the low balances on his accounts.”

According to the Register, “Ms. Marino indicated investigators that the mishandled money was frequently used to support her other family members with items like rent, groceries, and car payments, without her husband’s knowledge or approval.”

Marino’s husband allegedly informed investigators that he was unaware of his wife’s alleged offenses until March of this year.

Elena, the man’s daughter, told Connecticut news station WFSB that she watched her father’s credit score drop in 2019 and became concerned.

“I went to the town of East Haven and found that his house had a tax lien on it.” So I tried to contact my father, but she had my father’s phone switched to hers,” Elena explained to the broadcaster.

According to the TV station, the man’s mother had Alzheimer’s and he was frightened of contracting the disease himself. Elena admitted that informing her father about what had occurred was tough.

