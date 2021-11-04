Police say a wife stole $600,000 from her husband and convinced him he had Alzheimer’s to hide the theft.

Authorities say a Connecticut lady defrauded her husband of more than half a million dollars over the course of 20 years by convincing him he had Alzheimer’s disease.

Donna Marino, 63, allegedly faked her husband’s signature on court documents, pension checks, monetary settlements, and social security checks to steal $600,000 between 1999 and 2019, according to WFSB Channel 3 in East Haven, Connecticut.

Marino was able to hide her tracks by convincing her now-73-year-old husband, John, that he had Alzheimer’s disease, according to a Washington Post story.

Marino admitted to investigators that she frequently used the stolen funds to assist other family members with rent, groceries, and car payments without John’s permission.

Marino surrendered to authorities on October 27 and is now facing accusations of first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery. Her bond was set at $25,000, and she was scheduled to appear in front of a court in New Haven on Oct. 28.

Elena, the victim’s daughter, claimed that the cancer runs in her family, therefore her father trusted Marino’s assertions. “My great-grandmother used to rip up mail, so she told my grandfather that he was ripping up mail and went to get a PO box. As a result, he never saw a bill “Elena stated.

Elena said she became suspicious of Marino in 2019 — approximately ten years after the pair married — after seeing paperwork for credit cards he didn’t know about at her father’s house and noticing that his credit score had decreased by a hundred points.

Police interviewed John, who stated that his wife was in charge of the home finances and that he was unaware of the crime until his daughter discovered it. Elena contacted the police and informed them that her father had decided not to press charges against Marino.

Elena and her father contacted authorities again in March 2020, two months after John filed for divorce, and claimed they wanted to revisit the case.

According to police documents, detectives learned that numerous of John’s pension checks had been put into Marino’s mother’s bank account. Between September 2017 and February 2019, authorities discovered that 17 of John’s pension checks totaling more than $23,000 had been placed into the account.

According to records, Marino revealed in a January interview that she signed John's pension checks and placed them into the bank account without his knowledge for 13 years. She made off with almost $216,000 in cash.