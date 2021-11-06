Police say a truck carrying $72,000 worth of popular condoms was stolen.

Authorities in Canada say thieves took a truck with $72,000 ($90,000 CAD) worth of popular Skyn condoms and sexual supplies from a parking lot on Friday.

Around 5:30 a.m., the incident occurred in Zorra Township, just outside of London, Ontario.

A truck and trailer were stolen from a remote farm, according to Ontario Provincial Police officers who responded to the early morning crime.

The linked trailer was registered in Ontario, while the vehicle was registered in Nova Scotia.

Thousands of dollars worth of sexual items were inside the trailer, including Skyn non-latex condoms, lubricants, and other accessories.

Several other cars parked on the site were also damaged, in addition to the missing vehicles. According to authorities, a broken fence was also discovered, which is presumably how the robbers gained access to the property.

The police were confused if the robbers chose a random trailer to carjack or if they chose it expressly because of its contents.

It’s also unknown how many crooks were involved in the scheme. According to reports, police are hunting for at least two individuals, but there could be more.

Police are presently evaluating security footage and are requesting the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“Hopefully, if the person(s) responsible try to get rid of these things, either by giving them away, selling them, or even dumping them somewhere,” Ontario Provincial Police Constable Patti Cote told CBC News.

Skyn condoms, a brand of non-latex condoms distributed all over the world, made up the majority of the $72,000. Skyn is owned by LifeStyles Global, which also produces prominent condom brands such as LifeStyles in the US and Manix in the UK and other European nations.

With a history reaching back to at least 1905, it is also one of the oldest companies of its kind.

LifeStyles Global, which was founded in Australia, was acquired by a Chinese company in 2017. It describes itself as a “global leader in the sexual wellness field” today. The company owns a number of the best-selling condoms in the world, and two LifeStyles kinds were rated two of the top three by The New York Times. This is a condensed version of the information.