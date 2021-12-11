Police say a Texas teen has a fractured skull after being brutally beaten by classmates.

According to authorities, three Texas high school students were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a classmate at a party, causing significant injuries.

According to an affidavit, Reid Mitchell, 17, Ayden Holland, 17, and Logan Huber, 18, were each charged with aggravated assault inflicting serious bodily injury for allegedly savagely attacking 16-year-old Cole Hagan outside a house party in Lake Jackson, Texas, on Dec. 3.

According to the affidavit, Mitchell, Holland, and Huber acknowledged to enticing the victim away from the party by claiming his truck had been wrecked.

Mitchell allegedly assaulted the Brazoswood High School football player and knocked him to the floor when he walked outside to check. Outside the party, paramedics discovered Hagan unconscious and bleeding from the ears.

According to the complaint, the victim had a shattered skull and severe brain bleeds.

According to the Star-Telegram, the four youths were teammates on the Brazoswood High School football team. Cory Hagan, the victim’s brother, told KPRC that the 16-year-old thought the other youngsters were his pals.

The victim was brought to Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, where his brother stated he had been on a ventilator for many days.

Cory reported his brother was off the ventilator and breathing on his own in a Facebook update on Monday. Hagan has been able to get out of bed and take a few steps since then.

“He still has a long road ahead of him,” Cory wrote in his post, “but he is battling hard and we have hope that God will restore his health.”

The three adolescent suspects were later released on a $20,000 bond. All three have yet to make a plea or be arraigned, but they should appear before a grand jury next week.

It’s unclear whether the three teenagers have legal representation who can speak for them. The motivation for the attack has not been revealed by authorities.

The incident is still being investigated. The family of the victim is now looking for video of the incident and is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who can provide it.

The Lake Jackson Police Department can be reached at 979-415-2700 if anyone has information.