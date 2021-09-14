Police say a teen was killed after a stolen gun he passed around with friends caught fire.

On Sunday, a 14-year-old kid was killed when a stolen gun accidently discharged inside a North Carolina home as he and a group of friends were playing video games.

When the gun went off just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Maple Avenue in Salisbury, some 42 miles southeast of Charlotte, the youngsters were reportedly passing it around.

According to a statement released by the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) on Monday, officers were told that the group was playing video games when the incident occurred.

The pistol was then discovered to have been taken from another place, according to authorities.

The man was transferred to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, but he died as a result of his injuries later that day. His identity has not been revealed, although he attended Salisbury High School, according to authorities.

“Local schools are on precautionary lockdown due to the sensitivity of the death,” police said, adding that preliminary evidence indicated the gunshot was unintentional.

According to a Rowan-Salisbury Schools announcement, Salisbury High School, Overton Elementary, and Knox Middle schools are all in a code yellow lockdown “with increased law enforcement presence,” as reported by the Charlotte Observer.

According to the district’s safety department, a yellow lockdown is implemented when there is a “perceived threat” in the region and enhanced security is required to escort visitors and students.

The district stated, “The safety of our pupils is our primary priority.” “We will continue to collaborate closely with law enforcement as they do their investigation and take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our schools.”

Salisbury High School pupils were reportedly given access to counselors.

Following the incident, the Salisbury Police Department asked families to educate themselves on the best gun safety procedures.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the force added, "SPD encourages families that keep firearms in the home to stay up to date and [be]aware about proper safety practices." "Hiding weapons is insufficient.