Police say a teen playing with a gun accidentally kills a 16-year-old boy.

According to The Connecticut Post, police were called to Valley Avenue in Bridgeport about 6 p.m. on Monday after reports of a shooting.

According to Bridgeport police, a kid was “playing” with a gun, which resulted in the 16-year-old boy being shot in the head.

Officers identified the victim as Nigel Powell, who had sustained a head injuries.

Powell was transferred to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police told the source that it was initially described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but that additional witness interviews caused them to change their minds.

Powell, they now suspect, was shot by another adolescent.

Powell was reportedly with three other children, one of them was a teenager who was “playing with the gun” when it was shot.

Mary McBride Lee (D), a Bridgeport City Councilwoman representing the 135th District, told News12 Connecticut that she was devastated to learn of the tragedy.

“It’s just sad,” she continued. It’s just sad. Being a mother myself, I can’t image what she’s going through, and my heart goes out to her [the mother].

“He [the adolescent]was messing about with a gun and, you know, he [the victim]got shot,” McBride Lee added.

Police are still investigating the horrific incident, and it’s unknown whether the other youngsters have been identified.

Call the Bridgeport Police Department’s tips line at 203-576-TIPS if you have any information.

The Bridgeport Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

A 2-year-old kid was found dead in Texas last month after inadvertently shooting himself in the head.

When Waco police got at the University Club Apartments, they discovered that the boy had been shot in the head.

They didn’t say the victim’s name because of the boy’s age.

During the course of their inquiry, authorities discovered the gun in a “backpack belonging to an adult family member” that the youngster had discovered.

Hundreds of children die each year as a result of firearm injuries, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, a pediatric and research medical facility in Columbus, Ohio.

“Every year, about 1,300 children under the age of 18 die as a result of shootings,” the institute claims.

