Police say a teen fatally runs over his younger brother after his father tells him to move the car.

According to police, a 3-year-old kid died after his 13-year-old brother accidently ran him over with a pickup truck after their father urged the teen to relocate the vehicle.

Following reports of an accident, Delaware State Police troopers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Red Lion Road in New Castle at about 7:15 p.m. local time on Sunday.

According to police, the kid climbed into a 2006 Mitsubishi Raider while his 6-year-old and 3-year-old brothers were also in the vehicle.

“The operator [13-year-old] stopped the vehicle at the end of the driveway, and at this point his 6-year-old and 3-year-old siblings grabbed the side of the passenger side doors and stepped on the running boards,” a Delaware State Police spokeswoman said in a public statement on the force’s website.

“The operator called for the brothers to exit the truck so he could take the wheel.” “Believing his brothers were out of the truck, the 13-year-old turned right and began driving north on the west side of the property.” “The operator stopped the truck after hearing his 6-year-old sibling weeping and saw his 3-year-old brother lying on the ground,” the statement read. The 3-year-old youngster is suspected to have fallen off and been ran over by the rear right passenger tire, according to authorities.

Later, the youngster was taken to a neighboring hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The child’s next of kin has been notified and identification is pending.

The 6-year-old boy who was injured when he fell from the same truck was also taken to the same hospital and treated for his injuries.

The 13-year-old was not hurt, according to police.

When asked why the 13-year-old was in the automobile, Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell informed Delaware Online that he “was directed by his father to move the vehicle.”

During the first inquiry and to clear the area, Red Lion Road was closed for nearly two hours.

Detective Forester of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit can be reached at 302-365-8485 if anyone has information about this occurrence. You can also provide information by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or by visiting this website.

The Delaware State Police have been approached for comment by the Washington Newsday.

