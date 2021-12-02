Police say a teen accidentally kills his sister with a gun he made.

According to Georgia authorities, a 13-year-old boy inadvertently killed his 14-year-old sister with a rifle he built.

According to Fox 5, Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds claimed in a press conference on Wednesday that Wilson Brandon Scott III, a teenage boy, shot Kyra Scott during a bungled gun transaction at their home on Saturday.

Scott allegedly intended to sell the rifle to Yusef McArthur El, 19, but he allegedly tried to steal it instead. Kyra was shot during an incident at a house on Vicki Lane in Douglasville.

The 14-year-old girl was recovered at a gas station on adjacent Stewart Mill Road after police were alerted.

“Once we arrived, [there were]three people in the automobile,” Pounds told Fox 5. “We noted there was a young girl in the vehicle who seemed to have been shot.”

Jaquan Straugh, an eyewitness, told the network: “She was lifeless when they brought her out. She wasn’t breathing, you could tell. An officer standing nearby assisted in getting her out of the car, and they were holding her up on the ground.

“Her younger brother was becoming increasingly enraged. When he saw his sister not breathing, he went insane. ‘Don’t die,’ he was saying. ‘Don’t die,’ he says over and over.” Scott, according to Pounds, had been making semi-machineguns and selling them in the Atlanta area.

The sheriff said, ” “When the people for whom he created the weapon arrived to pick it up, a robbery occurred. He planned to rob him and steal the gun instead of paying for it. The shots were fired at that point.” Scott allegedly attempted to shoot McArthur El but accidentally hit Kyra, according to police.

Added pounds: “He assassinated his sister. And it’s especially tragic when a mother loses both of her children at the same time.

“And this kind of thing happens right in front of your eyes, and you’re completely unaware of it. At the age of 13, a 13-year-old child, who weighs around 80 pounds, is capable of creating a weapon from start to finish.” Scott has been charged with felony murder, while McArthur El has been accused with felony murder and robbery, according to Fox 5. As of Wednesday evening, both were still being held in a Douglas County jail.

