Police say a teacher’s assistant raped a 6-year-old student in the school bathroom.

A court heard Saturday that a teacher’s assistant in Brisbane, Australia, admitted to making tapes of himself sexually abusing young girls.

According to The Courier-Mail, the 21-year-old male, whose identity has not been revealed, is facing many sexual assault charges for a series of attacks on children, including the rape of a 6-year-old girl inside a lavatory at the Brisbane school where he worked.

According to police, the man was apprehended after a teacher at the Brisbane school noticed a phone propped up and facing the school restroom.

The nameless instructor quickly dialed 911, and authorities were able to trace the phone to the teacher’s aide, who was 21 years old.

When confronted by authorities, the teacher’s aide admitted to recording himself rapping a female first-grade student “for around 10 minutes inside a toilet cubicle at the school,” according to Judge Suzette Coates.

According to the court, police investigated the man’s computer and discovered two films of him molesting other young females.

According to court filings, the man admitted to producing the recordings, which showed him forcing two young girls to remove their clothes and sexually abuse them.

The exact date of the three children’s attacks was unknown, but the court heard that they all happened within three days.

According to officials, pornographic cartoons portraying sex involving young children were also discovered on the aide’s computer.

According to the Daily Mail, the guy was charged with three counts of indecent treatment of a kid under the age of 12 by a caregiver, four counts of creating child exploitation material, and three counts of possessing child exploitation material.

The man sought for bail, but police denied it, claiming that the claims against the aide were “extremely predatory.”

According to senior police prosecutor Perri Cardiff, the teacher’s aide “sought out” work with “small youngsters.”

Prior to his arrest, the man’s documents revealed that he had no criminal past. He was in possession of a blue card, which is required for working with children.

The facts in the man’s case were “disturbing,” according to Judge Coates.

“He works as a teacher, where he is in a position of trust, and he’s (said to have) abused that trust,” Coates said.

The teacher’s assistant was taken into custody and remanded.