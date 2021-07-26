Police say a son takes his father on a drive and then shoots him dead on the way.

After taking his 64-year-old father for a drive, a man was arrested for allegedly shooting him to death. According to police, the accused, Rohit Singh of Meerut, India, committed the murder because he feared he would not inherit his father’s fortune.

According to The Times Of India, the crime was discovered Saturday night when onlookers observed a man’s body inside a car in the suburbs.

The body was discovered wrapped in a blanket with its head propped up on a pillow.

The accused was not on talking terms with his father

When invited for a drive, the man happily went with his son

Officers were quickly alerted, and the body was quickly identified as Sukhram Singh. Sukhram went on a trip with his older son Rohit on Saturday and was never seen again, according to the investigation.

“Sukhram’s younger son had died a few years ago. Since then, he had been living with his wife Kusum, daughter Rita and son-in-law Mohit. Rohit used to think that his father will give away all his property to his daughter,” a senior police official told The Times Of India.

Rohit had not communicated with his parents in a long time, according to family members. He had apparently separated himself from his family due to his “bad habits and lousy attitude.”

His parents, on the other hand, were overjoyed to see him after such a long period when he approached them on Saturday. They thought he’d changed for the better.

“Then he urged his father to accompany him for a drive. Sukhram agreed to go along, and the two set out together. But it turned out to be Sukhram’s last ride,” the officer added.

Sukhram was shot in the chest and suffered brain injuries. The guy allegedly received hits to the head before being shot by his son, according to police.

Police have charged Rohit with murder. Officers believe he was helped by another relative, identified as Devendra, to commit the murder. Both of them are absconding, and a search is on.

A 61-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his sons over a property dispute in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh last month. On Father’s Day, the incident occurred. The man, a former railway employee, was allegedly abducted from his home and beaten to death by his two sons, according to police.