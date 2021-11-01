Police say a robbery suspect leaves his wallet behind after fatally shooting a man.

The robbery occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 6300 block of Windswept Lane in West Houston’s Mahatma Gandi neighborhood, according to officials.

When the cops came, they discovered a man in his early 30s with a deadly gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim had been robbed in the moments immediately up to the shooting, according to initial reports, and the culprit fled the scene in a blue-green Toyota Corolla. According to Fox26, the suspect is thought to have dropped his wallet before fleeing.

According to the site, a witness examined the wallet and was able to identify the suspect based on the information discovered inside.

The heist and shooting have sparked an investigation.

The Houston Police Department was approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that collects information about gun-related crimes across the United States, the Halloween shooting was the seventh incident in October in which a person was fatally shot during a robbery or attempted robbery in Houston.

It also reported that 34 persons had been fatally shot during a robbery or attempted robbery in Houston since January 1, 2021, including those killed in October.

In 2019, there were 9,147 robberies in Houston, according to City-Data.com, a social network that collects data on crime rates and other statistics on U.S. cities.

While the number was higher than in 2018, when 8,761 robberies were reported in Houston, it was lower than in 2018, 2017, and 2016.

The heist occurred mere hours after a Halloween party shooting in which a 20-year-old man was killed and nine others were injured, with at least “a couple of hundred people” in attendance.

The shooting occurred inside Octavia’s Event Center on Saturday, according to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.

“They discovered a big number of people rushing from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds” when authorities arrived shortly before midnight.

Many of the victims were taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Hospital, although they were not in good condition. This is a condensed version of the information.