Police say a refusal to wear a mask led to a stabbing at a California grocery store.

According to authorities, a security guard stabbed a customer at a Vons supermarket in Santa Monica, California, late Monday night after he allegedly grew belligerent when employees urged him to wear a face mask.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the client entered the Vons shop without a face mask at 10:35 p.m. and began to “make a ruckus.”

When employees asked the customer to wear a facial covering, witnesses said he got “belligerent” and struck a staff member. After a security guard intervened and attempted to lead the customer out of the building, the two got into a brawl.

During the struggle, the security guard pulled out a pocket knife and repeatedly stabbed the suspect. According to authorities, he then dialed 911 and claimed the event as self-defense.

A witness to the confrontation, Andre Berryman, told CBS Los Angeles that the client was “bleeding heavily” where the guard had stabbed him. “That’s pretty much how it went down.” “It was all because he didn’t wear a mask,” Berryman explained.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim outside the grocery store and began offering assistance until the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived. The customer was subsequently transferred to a local hospital, where he is recovering and in stable condition, according to police.

“The customer is doing well at a local hospital and has been given the status of stable.” He refused to identify himself or offer any remarks about the incidents when he arrived at the hospital. No arrests have been made as of yet. Police stated in a statement on Tuesday that the investigation is still ongoing.

According to CBS Los Angeles, footage shot from the incident on Monday night showed the security guy sitting on the sidewalk surrounded by officers. It’s unclear whether he will face any criminal charges.

“I don’t know the specifications on the actual weapon,” Santa Monica police Lieutenant Rudy Flores told the news source. “If it’s a pocket folding knife, then yeah, it’s legal and he may be armed with it.”

Face masks are mandatory in all indoor public settings, companies, meetings, and venues in Los Angeles County, regardless of immunization status.

