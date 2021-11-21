Police say a pregnant woman was shot and killed as she left her own baby shower.

The deadly shooting of a pregnant lady in Philadelphia on Saturday evening is being investigated by police.

According to Philadelphia TV station WPVI, the woman, 32, appeared to be targeted and was shot in the head and stomach.

When the woman was shot, she was apparently leaving a baby shower. At the time of the event, her automobile was loaded with gifts. The woman, who has not been recognized, was taken to a hospital after the incident, where she and the fetus were pronounced dead.

According to WPVI, Christine Coulter, the deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, remarked, “I mean, the individual who did this couldn’t be more cowardly.”

Authorities discovered 11 shot casings but no weapons at the crime scene, according to authorities.

The city of Philadelphia is on the verge of shattering its own record for the most homicides in a single year. CBS Philadelphia reported that the city had witnessed 492 killings so far in 2021, when a man was shot and pronounced dead early Saturday morning. The city’s all-time high is 500 in a single calendar year.

Following the slaying of the pregnant woman on Saturday, Coulter remarked, “The city is approaching 500 killings.”

“Children are being shot, unborn children are being shot; what is the city’s response?” Coulter inquired.

“The city as a whole is doing everything we can to help. We won’t be able to stop folks who want to kill someone. When I look at this situation, it appears that she was being pursued by someone “she said.

The Washington Newsday attempted to contact Philadelphia police for more information and updates on the investigation, but did not receive a response in time for publishing on Sunday.

When Philadelphia’s homicide rate topped 400 for the year in September, the city’s district attorney, Larry Krasner, issued a statement.

“We should all be horrified that senseless, preventable violence continues to claim and break lives here in Philadelphia, as well as in places around the country, where gun violence is on the rise. We’ve seen cycles of rising homicide rates previously, and we now have more knowledge and data than ever before to help us come up with solutions “According to CBS Philadelphia, he stated.

The city aims to launch three new “curfew centers” in December to provide a safe environment with activities for young people. This is a condensed version of the information.